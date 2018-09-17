Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 83,455 Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of Validus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Validus by 12.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,920,000 after buying an additional 216,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Validus by 3,594.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,916,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,293,000 after buying an additional 1,864,997 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in Validus by 40.4% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,402,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,795,000 after buying an additional 403,600 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Validus by 6.1% in the second quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 1,296,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,641,000 after buying an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Validus by 45.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,359,000 after buying an additional 397,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Validus alerts:

Shares of Validus stock opened at $67.99 on Monday. Validus Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CEO Peter Anthony Bilsby sold 24,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $1,684,058.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,542.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Kean Driscoll sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $464,612.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 92,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,265,274.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Validus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Validus Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR).

Receive News & Ratings for Validus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Validus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.