Mark T. Carges Sells 2,091 Shares of Splunk Inc (SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Mark T. Carges sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $261,103.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.49. 1,405,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,349. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 2.08. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Sunday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Splunk to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.43.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

