MarineMax Inc (HZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) to announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.22. MarineMax reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $361.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,466. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.27.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

