Malibu Boats (MBUU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Malibu Boats to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $41.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.94.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $59.57.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.65 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clair William Paxson St, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $565,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,569. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $912,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

