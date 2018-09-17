Magi (XMG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,327.00

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. Magi has a market capitalization of $542,256.00 and approximately $3,327.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. Over the last week, Magi has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Magi Coin Profile

Magi (CRYPTO:XMG) is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 8,136,354 coins. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magi using one of the exchanges listed above.

