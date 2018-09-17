Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,726,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 146,573 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.19% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $188,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,503,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,387,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 61.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

MMP stock opened at $68.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.79. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $644.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.37 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

