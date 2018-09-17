MacroGenics (MGNX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

MGNX has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of MacroGenics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $915.71 million, a PE ratio of -43.28 and a beta of 2.41.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.17. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 149.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 905,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after buying an additional 542,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,122,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,472,000 after purchasing an additional 465,948 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 86.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 415,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $4,443,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 39.0% in the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 618,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 173,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

