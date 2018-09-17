Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Public Storage (PSA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $34,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 5.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.6% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 8.4% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on Public Storage to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $199.00 to $193.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

PSA stock opened at $206.58 on Monday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $180.48 and a 1-year high of $234.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.20.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.61). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.20%.

In other news, CEO Ronald L. Havner, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total value of $21,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At June 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,402 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 160 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.