M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) declared a dividend on Monday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M.P. Evans Group stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 746 ($9.72). 10,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,691. M.P. Evans Group has a 12-month low of GBX 612.04 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 830 ($10.81).

MPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

