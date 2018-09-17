M.P. Evans Group (MPE) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MPE stock opened at GBX 756 ($9.85) on Monday. M.P. Evans Group has a 52 week low of GBX 612.04 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 830 ($10.81).

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

