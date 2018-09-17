Lydall, Inc. (LDL) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $53.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.61 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Lydall an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $53.00 price objective on Lydall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Lydall in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 51,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lydall has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $60.00.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Lydall had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Lydall’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Lydall will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

