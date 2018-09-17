Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO) VP Sells $417,400.00 in Stock

Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) VP Jennifer Burstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Burstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Jennifer Burstein sold 2,500 shares of Loxo Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $398,100.00.

On Monday, July 9th, Jennifer Burstein sold 1,500 shares of Loxo Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.25, for a total value of $280,875.00.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Jennifer Burstein sold 1,700 shares of Loxo Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $300,883.00.

Shares of LOXO stock opened at $164.00 on Monday. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 1 year low of $71.45 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Loxo Oncology Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Loxo Oncology by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology during the second quarter worth $110,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Loxo Oncology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 186,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Loxo Oncology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Loxo Oncology by 28.4% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cann restated an “average” rating and set a $202.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Loxo Oncology to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Ifs Securities cut Loxo Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Loxo Oncology Company Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

