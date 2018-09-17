Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $6.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.20 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 52.10%. The company’s revenue was up 221.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on LGND. BidaskClub downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 19,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $4,951,140.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,877.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.48, for a total value of $518,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,609 shares of company stock valued at $25,501,826. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14,496.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,948,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,405,000 after purchasing an additional 251,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,452,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 927,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 465.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $254.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $126.50 and a one year high of $261.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.