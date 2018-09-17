Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 91,887 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 183,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 268,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

In other Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 54,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,011,010.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.89. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $48.57.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

