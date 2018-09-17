Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series A presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

Shares of FWONA stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.53). Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.00 million. analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 54,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,011,010.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.