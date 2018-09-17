Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (LILA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A (NASDAQ:LILA) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A’s earnings. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LILA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

In related news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 104,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,922,304.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher J. Noyes purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $358,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 234,303 shares of company stock worth $4,276,304. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A during the 1st quarter worth $320,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A during the 1st quarter worth $1,037,000. Richmond Hill Investment Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A during the 1st quarter worth $1,127,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A during the 1st quarter worth $1,406,000. Institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,799. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 1.64. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Cable and Wireless Communications Limited (C&W), VTR, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Corporate and Other. The C&W segment offers cloud based integrated communication services, connectivity, and wholesale solutions to carriers and businesses via sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable networks.

