LexinFintech (LX) vs. America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Financial Comparison

LexinFintech (NASDAQ: ATAX) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get LexinFintech alerts:

This table compares LexinFintech and America First Multifamily Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $857.97 million 1.89 $36.94 million $0.22 45.05 America First Multifamily Investors $70.38 million 5.05 $30.59 million $0.44 13.35

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than America First Multifamily Investors. America First Multifamily Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and America First Multifamily Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech N/A N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors 34.37% 9.35% 2.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of LexinFintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

America First Multifamily Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. LexinFintech does not pay a dividend. America First Multifamily Investors pays out 113.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LexinFintech and America First Multifamily Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 1 2 0 2.67 America First Multifamily Investors 0 1 0 0 2.00

LexinFintech presently has a consensus target price of $20.27, indicating a potential upside of 104.51%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than America First Multifamily Investors.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats LexinFintech on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products, as well as Le Card credit line. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned 87 MRBs, of which various bonds were issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 63 residential properties comprising a total of 10,666 rental units located in 14 states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was founded in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.