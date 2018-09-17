LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of LMAT opened at $34.69 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $665.12 million, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.60.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.21). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 21,005 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $750,298.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,923.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George W. Lemaitre sold 39,820 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,486,878.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,085,291 shares in the company, valued at $115,204,765.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,506 shares of company stock worth $4,164,809 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.