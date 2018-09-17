Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 296.33 ($3.86).

LGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.97) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 334 ($4.35) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.01) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.97) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.97) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, May 25th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

In related news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £1,712.13 ($2,230.21). Also, insider John Kingman bought 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £3,819.96 ($4,975.85). Insiders bought 2,778 shares of company stock valued at $725,142 over the last ninety days.

LON:LGEN traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 252.60 ($3.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,631,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of GBX 241.65 ($3.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.90 ($3.65).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.