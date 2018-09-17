Legal & General Group Plc Has $7.74 Million Position in Agree Realty Co. (ADC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.50% of Agree Realty worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,394,000 after purchasing an additional 506,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 46.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,351,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after purchasing an additional 429,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $12,246,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 54.9% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 642,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 227,737 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 60.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 486,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 183,268 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 target price on Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 target price on Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

In other Agree Realty news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 13,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $727,415.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $657,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.77 per share, for a total transaction of $328,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 417,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,997.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 19,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,618. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADC opened at $55.13 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.26.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 43.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 481 properties, located in 44 states and containing approximately 9.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

