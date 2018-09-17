Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in The Carlyle Group LP (CG)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.38% of The Carlyle Group worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 174,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,047,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 206.0% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 51,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 34,518 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $23.45 on Monday. The Carlyle Group LP has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.76.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $840.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.35 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 45,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $1,096,100.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 428,685 shares in the company, valued at $10,417,045.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $251,797,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,329,197 shares of company stock worth $253,721,987 over the last quarter.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group LP is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in Fintech sector. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

