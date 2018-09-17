Lear (LEA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $156.78

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $156.78 and last traded at $157.10, with a volume of 591803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.71.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $214.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 6.31%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 23.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,599,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after acquiring an additional 302,664 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at about $266,584,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lear by 36.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,368,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,274,000 after acquiring an additional 366,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lear by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $181,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Lear by 65.8% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 924,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $171,785,000 after acquiring an additional 366,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

