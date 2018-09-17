Lear Co. (LEA) Shares Sold by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Lear comprises about 2.9% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth $1,479,000. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Lear by 10.1% in the second quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 30.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after buying an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 603.6% during the second quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 126,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at about $11,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $161.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.33. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $156.82 and a 1-year high of $206.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $209.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

