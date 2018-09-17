Laurion Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (KELYA)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 280.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 53.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 614.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 72,313 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. Class A by 3.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 182,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KELYA opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $942.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.89. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $32.31.

Kelly Services, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. Class A will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Kelly Services, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

