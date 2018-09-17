Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 21,142 Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,436,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,174,000 after purchasing an additional 396,831 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 210,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8,897.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $34.04 on Monday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.18.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 63.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $450,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,999.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.