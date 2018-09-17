Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases 2,001 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 117.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 135,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after buying an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ANSYS by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in ANSYS by 34,694.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 73,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 73,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $189.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.06. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.20 and a twelve month high of $190.45.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $595,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 30,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.39, for a total value of $5,141,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,233,184 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.45.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

