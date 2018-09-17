Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.05% of Laureate Education worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 24.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 48,894 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $2,866,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $440,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 32.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 36,238 shares in the last quarter. 35.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Laureate Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAUR. Citigroup cut their price objective on Laureate Education from $20.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Laureate Education from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.41.

In related news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 23,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $369,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

