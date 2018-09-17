Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM) Insider Greg Ferron Acquires 250,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) insider Greg Ferron bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00.

Greg Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 13th, Greg Ferron sold 125,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$48,750.00.

Shares of Laramide Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 253,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,929. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.55.

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Westmoreland property located in Queensland, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

