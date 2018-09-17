Landstar System (LSTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LSTR. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Landstar System from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.25.

LSTR stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.60%.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.52, for a total value of $358,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Landstar System by 890.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 216.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

