Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.41

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.41 and last traded at $78.59, with a volume of 12930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.62.

LAMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 72.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 566.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $137,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $164,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

