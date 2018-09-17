Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.13. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.75 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 658.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $366,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.6% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 155,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,122,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,442,000 after acquiring an additional 156,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 11.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after acquiring an additional 45,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

