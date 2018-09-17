Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
LAMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.
Shares of LAMR stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.13. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $79.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 658.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $366,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.6% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 155,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,122,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,442,000 after acquiring an additional 156,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 11.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after acquiring an additional 45,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
About Lamar Advertising
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
