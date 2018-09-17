Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 21,100 Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,100 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 3,763.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,096,937 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,042,660 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $19,326,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,192 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $23,997,000 after buying an additional 449,505 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $18,564,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 653,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,103,000 after buying an additional 173,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Howard Weil restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NYSE:NEP opened at $48.55 on Monday. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.95. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.31 million. sell-side analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 3,867 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

