Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 3,703 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.5% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 70.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 220,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,477,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,613,000 after purchasing an additional 101,264 shares during the period. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $183.99 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $187.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

