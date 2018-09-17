Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys New Position in Western Gas Equity Partners LP (WGP)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners LP (NYSE:WGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Gas Equity Partners by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Gas Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners by 49.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Gas Equity Partners by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGP opened at $33.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.70. Western Gas Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $42.92.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter. Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 17.52%. analysts anticipate that Western Gas Equity Partners LP will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Western Gas Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WGP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Western Gas Equity Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

