Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Takes $440,000 Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MJX. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,585,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJX opened at $31.59 on Monday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $39.72.

