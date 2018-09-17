Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Short Interest Down 6.3% in August

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,444,602 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 30,352,834 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,882,029 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $58.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $82.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

