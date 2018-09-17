Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.58 Million

Analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce $37.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.46 million to $37.70 million. Kornit Digital posted sales of $28.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $143.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.50 million to $143.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $172.83 million per share, with estimates ranging from $172.65 million to $173.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.40. 6,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,316. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.90 million, a PE ratio of 184.58 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,405,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 116,772 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,184,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after acquiring an additional 654,710 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,133,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 314,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,343,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after acquiring an additional 252,876 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

