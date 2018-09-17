Korea Investment CORP Sells 53,100 Shares of Macerich Co (MAC)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 78.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Macerich were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 737.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,892,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,237,000 after purchasing an additional 93,651 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 576,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after purchasing an additional 345,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 9,246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC opened at $56.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Macerich Co has a twelve month low of $52.45 and a twelve month high of $69.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.91). Macerich had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on shares of Macerich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

