Korea Investment CORP Invests $1.48 Million in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 54,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7,879.7% during the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 29,470 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 59.8% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

ATO stock opened at $94.12 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.10.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $562.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.89%.

In other Atmos Energy news, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $3,256,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,407.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

