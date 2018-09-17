KLX (KLXI) Trading Down 15.2%

KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI)’s share price was down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.41 and last traded at $62.42. Approximately 11,252,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,813% from the average daily volume of 588,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.60.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLXI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in KLX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in KLX in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in KLX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in KLX by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in KLX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
KLX Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLXI)
KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.
