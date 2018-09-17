KLX (KLXI) Trading Down 15.2%

KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI)’s share price was down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.41 and last traded at $62.42. Approximately 11,252,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,813% from the average daily volume of 588,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLXI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $527.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.00 million. KLX had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that KLX Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in KLX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in KLX in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in KLX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in KLX by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in KLX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLX Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLXI)

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

