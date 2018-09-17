Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 10,312 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,312 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $217.96 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $137.75 and a 52-week high of $218.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mastercard from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Mastercard from $194.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

