Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Shares Down 4.8%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$22.74 and last traded at C$22.91. Approximately 337,606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 726,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.06.

KL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$33.50 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “c$28.60” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$26.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.17.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$277.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Parr acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.94 per share, with a total value of C$131,670.00.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

