Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Director Purchases $213,750.00 in Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, September 12th, Joseph Stilwell bought 343,101 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.72 per share, for a total transaction of $933,234.72.

NYSE:KFS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,547. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 63.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.19% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.