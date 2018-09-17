Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Receives $77.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at about $199,323,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 70.3% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,283,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,019,000 after acquiring an additional 942,200 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 17.0% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,885,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,610,000 after acquiring an additional 274,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 258.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 233,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 167,993 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at about $11,726,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.66. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.30 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

