Keyera Corp (KEY) Receives C$43.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. GMP Securities lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$40.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get Keyera alerts:

In other Keyera news, insider Michael Andrew Freeman sold 3,200 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.23, for a total transaction of C$119,136.00.

Keyera stock traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.08. 705,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,503. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$31.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.44.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$972.50 million. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 8.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Marketing segment is involved in the marketing of NGLs, such as propane, butane, condensate, sulphur, and iso-octane, as well as various crude oil midstream activities.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.