KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Oracle in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp analyst M. Garg now expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,683,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,100,949,000 after buying an additional 8,401,411 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 35,859,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,640,593,000 after buying an additional 118,005 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,663,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,218,858,000 after buying an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 25,019,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,102,360,000 after buying an additional 922,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,280,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $744,833,000 after buying an additional 611,715 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total transaction of $179,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,079.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,164,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock valued at $24,546,728. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

