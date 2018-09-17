Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

KDP has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.57.

KDP stock opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $126.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.33%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $237,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Harf purchased 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.43 per share, with a total value of $501,402.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 185,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,850. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $8,695,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $3,746,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $2,806,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $2,442,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $677,000. 11.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

