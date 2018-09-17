Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

KERX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

NASDAQ:KERX opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.07.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). sell-side analysts anticipate that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,278,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 361,533 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 126.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 129,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

