Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Trading Up -7.5%

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 16,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 152,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $195.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

In related news, insider Xiaoming Hu acquired 37,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $146,472.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 115,422 shares of company stock worth $460,880. 28.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 171.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

