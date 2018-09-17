Just Energy Group (JE) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

“We believe that, once finalized, this transaction could prove to be a positive development for the company because: (1) JE expects this transaction to be immediately accretive; (2) bulk of the consideration to be paid for the acquisition is in the form of non-cash earn-out payments (paid in common shares), that are contingent upon achieving performance based milestones; (3) Filter Group has a recurring, subscription based service model with a sticky customer base; (4) acquisition diversifies JE’s product mix with non-commodity products and services offerings; and (5) business combination opens up potentially synergistic cross-selling opportunities for the two companies. In our opinion, this acquisition is in line with the steps taken by JE toward transforming itself from a retail energy provider to a consumer-centric company.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JE. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Just Energy Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Just Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. CIBC lowered Just Energy Group from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Just Energy Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Shares of NYSE:JE opened at $2.93 on Friday. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $461.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). Just Energy Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 1,815.36%. The business had revenue of $679.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.65 million. sell-side analysts expect that Just Energy Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.096 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Just Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 23.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

